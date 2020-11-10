KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the third season in a row, Northeastern State will start their season with a chip on their shoulder after being voted to finish 13th out of 14 possible teams according to the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.
In the two previous seasons, the MIAA media pool voted the RiverHawks to finish in 12th place. Northeastern State proved that group wrong and placed tied for fifth last season and eighth in the season prior. This time it was the association's coaching peers who NSU will have to prove incorrectly.
A new coaching staff and a new starting lineup will be a significant overall change to NSU, along with a shortened 22 game schedule, all against MIAA opponents.
The RiverHawks will have three NJCAA All-Americans on their roster as newcomers. Kavion Hancock was ninth nationally in scoring with 26 points per game in NJCAA Division I play. Rashad Perkins is a Second Team NJCAA Division III All-American averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Senior transfer Caleb Williams, joins the RiverHawks for one season and was a 2019 NJCAA Division III All-American. He played his junior year with Havens at East Central, averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
"I don't put a whole lot of stock into preseason polls," said head coach Ja Havens. "We're a new staff with a largely new team. Coaches around the MIAA don't know where we stack up because of that, but it's also why we go out and play the game and compete."
Northwest Missouri, a preseason top-ranked team in the nation, was voted to finish first in the MIAA with 13 of the 14 possible first-place votes and 169 points. Missouri Southern is second in the poll with one remaining first-place vote and 147 points. Within Oklahoma, Rogers State is fourth with 123 points, and Central is sixth with 106 points.
The MIAA tips off the regular-season on Thursday, November 19, and is first to get its season underway in NCAA Division II but one of the first to start in any of the three NCAA Divisions.
2020-21 MIAA Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) - 147 points
3. Washburn - 140 points
4. Rogers State - 123 points
5. Missouri Western - 122 points
6. Central Oklahoma - 106 points
T7. Fort Hays State - 75 points
T7. Pittsburg State - 75 points
9. Lincoln - 67 points
10. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points
11. Central Missouri - 60 points
12. Emporia State - 56 points
13. Northeastern State - 55 points
14. Newman - 17 points
