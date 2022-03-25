TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State University athletic director Matt Cochran will retire from that position, effective July 1.
Dr. Steve Turner, NSU President, made the announcement in a release Friday.
"As athletic director, Matt has championed numerous projects, including three major upcoming facility upgrades: the athletics' dome renovation and the addition of lights at the baseball and softball facilities," said Turner.
"Matt made significant contributions to NSU Athletics, the MIAA and NCAA. He has led the Athletic Department and (served on) the MIAA COVID Taskforce throughout the pandemic, ensuring that NSU and our student-athletes were able to compete while maintaining a high level of safety standards.”
Cochran was named NSU's seventh AD in June 2020. He began his career at his alma mater in financial aid, serving as a counselor and, eventually, scholarship coordinator. When the university transitioned to membership in NCAA Division II in 1996, Cochran moved to the athletic department as an associate athletics director in charge of compliance and internal operations. He also served as interim AD on multiple occasions during his tenure.
"People I highly respect have always told me that you will know when it's time to retire," said Cochran in the release. "It's time. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my years of service to this great university and I'll carry the memories with me into my retirement. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we made throughout the years, especially early in my athletics career, when we moved to NCAA Division II."
Cochran has served on several NCAA Committees, including the Division II Men's National Soccer Committee, and the Division II Men's Golf Regional Advisory Committee. He also was a strong voice among the Compliance Coordinators in the MIAA and Lone Star Conference, and was primarily responsible for helping to bring numerous NCAA regional championship tournaments to Tahlequah.
Turner said the planning process to formulate a committee to find a new AD is underway.
