TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State's coaching staff will have new makeup when they return to the diamond. Entering his sixth year as head coach, Jake Hendrick, will be adding James Cullinane as an assistant coach, Cotton Nye as a volunteer coach, and Drew Mesecher as Graduate Assistant.
"I am excited to get going this year with a brand-new staff," said Hendrick. "This group has a ton of different experiences, and I think our players are going to benefit from the addition of all three."
Cullinane will be the team's top assistant, with his focus being on the hitting development. A native of San Francisco, Calif., Cullinane was on the coaching staff at Minnesota Crookston for the last two seasons. During that span, UMC posted back-to-back winning seasons and had a 20-15 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). He also played two seasons at Minnesota Crookston and was part of the program's All-Decade Team and is in the top-10 in four offensive categories.
Nye comes to NSU as a well-seasoned coach that has spanned decades. After playing college baseball and basketball at Westark College (presently UA-Fort Smith) and the University of the Ozarks, Nye played for the Cleveland Indians organization as an infielder and outfielder. He later moved onto being an MLB scout for 25 years that was split in-between three organizations: the Philadelphia Phillies, later the Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees.
Nye has signed 22 amateurs who went on to play in the majors and has two World Series Rings (1980 Phillies and 1996 Yankees). Nye has 20 years of experience as a high school baseball and basketball coach, with 10 state baseball tournament trips and three state basketball appearances. In 2017, he won a state baseball title at Oktaha High School as a member of the staff there.
Mesecher will come to NSU from West Texas A&M (Canyon, Texas), where he played the last in 2019 for the Buffs. In two seasons, he assisted WT reached the NCAA tournament twice. Mescher transferred to WT from Redlands Community College, where he earned Second Team All-Region honors on the bump. Currently, he is enrolled at NSU, pursuing a master's in Sports Management.
