TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State University Director of Athletics Matt Cochran announced Wednesday the hiring of Meghan Mulcahy as Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations.
"Meghan brings a wealth of knowledge from the coaching and administrative sides of athletics," said Cochran. "She clearly separated herself from the very diverse candidate pool for this position, and we are excited for her to bring those experiences to NSU as we advance our department. Meghan will be a tremendous mentor to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."
In her role with NSU Athletics, Mulcahy will be primarily responsible for compliance, eligibility, and NCAA reporting. She also will assist the athletics department on budget oversight, game management, and serve as the institution's Senior Woman's Administrator.
"I am extremely honored to be joining the RiverHawks family, "said Mulcahy. "I want to thank Matt Cochran and the NSU administrative staff for the opportunity to work with and learn from such a dynamic team. My goal is to ensure the student-athletes are set up for success not only on the playing field but also on the field. I can't wait to get to know everyone and look forward to working with you on campus and throughout the Tahlequah community."
Mulcahy comes to Tahlequah from Oklahoma Panhandle State University (Goodwell, Okla.), where she served as Director of Athletics since 2017. She guided OPSU athletics through its transition from NCAA Division II to full NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference membership and instigated the addition of men's and women's soccer in 2019. Mulcahy oversaw upgrades to several vital athletics facilities, including the construction of a state-of-the-art shooting sports venue, field turf project for football, renovations to their athletic department offices, fieldhouse, and weight room. The Aggies' athletics logo - designed by Mulcahy - won the NAIA LogoWars contest during an eight-week voting competition.
Mulcahy oversaw the department's primary fundraiser, The Belly Open Golf Tournament, and grew OPSU Athletics community partners and season ticket sales. In the 2019-20 academic year, OPSU teams gave back with 2,300 hours of service projects, and 138 student-athletes earning academic-based awards.
After joining OPSU an assistant softball coach for the 2012 season, Mulcahy was elevated to be the program's head coach, which she held for seven years (2013-19). She also was the department's Senior Woman's Administrator and gameday coordinator before becoming athletic director in 2017.
Originally from Dallas, Texas, Mulcahy is a graduate of Nicholls State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology in 2007 and obtained a master's in Kinesiology in 2009 from the University of North Texas. As an intern at SMU, Mulcahy was an assistant for the Mustangs' CHAMPS/Life Skills Program and compliance.
"The staff at OPSU had many positive things to say about Meghan," Cochran continued. I am confident she will be a valued and respected member of Northeastern State University, the RiverHawks Family, and the Tahlequah community.
"I also appreciate the staff and coaches who provided guidance and assistance during the process to hire this critical position for our institution.
Mulcahy will officially begin her duties in early-September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.