Northeastern State women's basketball coach Fala Bullock announced Thursday the signings of Kiarra Brooks and Patty Pawlata.
Brooks, a 5-foot-7 guard from Sapulpa, played her last two seasons at Northeastern A&M where she averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds and two assists. She started in 56 games for the Lady Norse as well as back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Region II finals. She was all-state at Sapulpa.
Pawlatta, a 6-3 center, is from Gdynia, Poland via New York Military Academy, where she held the rank of captain and company commander and was part of a team that went 29-1 as a junior. The school didn't field a girls team this past year and she instead played on the boys squad, helping them to its third consecutive New England championship.
