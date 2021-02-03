TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State University head football coach J.J. Eckert and his staff announced the addition of 33 signees to the RiverHawks program.
This year's incoming class has 15 from Oklahoma, 12 from Arkansas, two from Louisiana and Texas, and one from Arizona and Missouri.
Additionally, the football program announced three of its spring football dates. Northeastern State will head to Durant on March 6 for the first time since 2011 to face Southeastern Okla. Then on Friday, March 11, they will host Arkansas Tech on Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium. NSU has not faced ATU since 2009 in what was a fierce yearly border rivalry. Both contests will be scrimmages. As announced previously in October, the RiverHawks face newly-minted Division I Tarleton State on their turf on March 27.
Northeastern State will also have a Green and White Game in Tahlequah on April 10; it will also be their Junior Day for prospective student-athletes.
Defensive Line
6-5, 255
Maysville, Okla. (Maysville HS)
High School - Attended Maysville Public Schools...Played defensive and offensive line...Was named Class C defensive player of the year and all-state senior season...Lettered in junior year as a center on the basketball team.
Personal - Son of Starla Holmes and Jody Albright...Step-father is Clay Holmes…Has one sister, Remi Albright, and one brother Hollis Holmes.
Offensive Line
6-3, 330
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
High School - Attended Stuttgart High School in Arkansas...Was moved to offensive line sophomore year.
Personal - Son of I'esha Timmons and guardian Elaine Timmons...Intends to major in physical therapy...Name is pronounced Ty-Reek.
Wide Receiver
5-10, 185
Tahlequah, Okla. (Tahlequah HS)
High School - Attended Tahlequah High School and was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and track...Was a state qualifier for long jump and three relays sophomore year...Had 46 receptions for 616 yards and 850 all-purpose yards in his senior season in which he scored 11 touchdowns.
Personal - Son of Krista and Bret Baker...Has two sisters, Aubree and Hallee...Father played golf at NSU...Intends to major in the science field...Lists greatest sports moment as winning conference championship junior year of high school.
Linebacker
6-0, 225
Oklahoma City, Okla. (Putnam City North HS)
High School - Attended Putnam City North High School...Was a two-sport athlete playing linebacker and first base on the baseball team...Football team reached the second round of the playoffs in senior season...Holds Panthers career tackles record with 381 total...Was named 6A-2 inside linebacker of the year, all-city first team, all-conference and all-district as a senior.
Personal - Son of Jennifer Ratcliff and Herbie Birmingham...Has three sisters; Reagan Ratcliff, Braylea Ratcliff, and Shelby Turner...Intends to major in physical therapy...Lists greatest sports moment as winning a playoff game in new home stadium.
Defensive Line
6-4, 305
Piggott, Ark. (Piggott HS)
High School - Attended Piggott High School in Arkansas...Was named all-conference in the final three years of high school...Played on both sides of the ball as an offensive guard and defensive line...Team was the conference runner-up senior season.
Personal - Son of Lisa and Marty Conley...Has seven brothers and four sisters; Jeff Conley, Michael Dunham, Chris Dunham, Kylan Magourik, Cottin Whittley, Jevan Whittley, Jahvid Whittley, Haley Baker, Suzanne Conley, Kylea Magourik, Kyra Magourik...Lists greatest sports moment as winning power clean at state weightlifting meet.
Offensive Line
6-4, 285
Mustang, Okla. (Mustang HS)
High School - Attended Mustang High School near Oklahoma City...Had the highest GPA of 6A football players his junior year.
Personal - Son of Jana and Chris Davis...Has two brothers, Hunter and Chance, and one sister, Elizabeth...Intends to study pre-physical therapy...Lists greatest sports moment as playing in senior game after missing the entire season with an injury.
Defensive Line
6-2, 305
Fort Defiance, Ariz. (Window Rock HS)
High School - Attended Window Rock High School in Arizona...Was named school defensive player of the year sophomore season...Has been named Navajo Times defensive player of the year and AIA honorable mention.
Personal - Son of Twila and Rudy Dickson...Has three siblings; Morningstar, Tytus, Jordan, and Angel...Has one niece, Kyrie, and three nephews, Makai, Austin, and Brady...Intends to major in business college...Lists greatest sports moments as recording first sack at age 10, shutting out opponent in the first game of the sophomore year, and playing in All-American Bowl senior year...Plays guitar, knows how to weld, and participates in boxing and jiu-jitsu.
Defensive Back
5-11, 185
Edmond, Okla. (Edmond Santa Fe HS)
High School - Attended Edmond Santa Fe High School...Team was 11-2 and finished second in the state senior season.
Personal - Intends to major in communication...Lists greatest sports moment as playing in state championship game.
Wide Receiver
6-4, 195
St. Peters, Mo. (Ft. Zumwalt South HS)
High School - Attended Fort Zumwalt South High School in Missouri.
Personal - Son of Kim and Tony Edmonds...Has one brother, Isaiah, and one sister Trinity...Brother Isaiah is on the track team at Maryville...Intends to major in psychology or business...Lists greatest sports moment as scoring game-winning touchdown against Wentzville Liberty in junior season.
Wide Receiver
5-10, 165
Moore, Okla. (Moore HS)
Offensive Line
6-3, 315
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
High School - Attended Northside High School in Arkansas...Was named to the River Valley All-Area football team and all-conference senior year.
Personal - Son of Natasha and Jesse Green...Grandson to Edward and Charlotte McCurtain, and Alicia and Roger Green.
LB
6-0, 205
Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)
High School - Attended Wynne High School in Arkansas...Was named 5A all-league running back freshman year...Selected as all-conference and all-league linebacker sophomore-senior seasons...Was a top-3 5A defensive player of the year finalist senior season...Earned all-state linebacker recognition senior season.
Personal - Son of Marquita and Cedric Stewart...Has two brothers, TreVon and Cobey, and one sister, Alexis...Grandmother is Pearley Flowers and uncle is Darrell Flowers...Intends to major in business college...Lists greatest sports moment as making a solo tackle at the goal line of 6-foot 4-inch 224 pound quarterback.
Defensive Back
6-2, 175
Wynne, Ark. (Wynne HS)
High School - Attended Wynne High School in Arkansas...Also played on Line Drive Academy baseball team which is an Arkansas all-star team.
Personal - Son of Juanita Homes and guardian Grady Pettigrew...Has two sisters, Keosha Gardner and Nina Holmes...Lists greatest sports moment as catching the game-winning touchdown his junior season in the second round of the playoffs.
Defensive Back
6-1, 190
Noble, Okla. (Noble HS)
High School - Attended Noble High School and was a two-sport athlete playing football and basketball...Was named player of the game twice in football during career.
Personal - Son of Audrey and Chad...Has one sister, Haelee...Intends to major in health sciences...Lists greatest sports moment as winning a district championship.
Tight End
6-4, 235
El Reno, Okla. (El Reno HS)
High School - Attended El Reno High School...Was a three-sport athlete playing football, baseball and basketball...Football team went 8-3 in junior and senior seasons.
Personal - Son of Johna Sales and Kyle Hunt...Has two sisters, Faithe Hunt and Jentri Thompson...Intends to major in criminology...Lists greatest sports moment as reaching playoffs by beating Lawton Mac HS.
Defensive Line
5-11, 290
Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)
High School - Attended Camden Fairview High School in Arkansas.
Personal - Son of Bettina and Odean Confron...Has one brother, Elijah Confron, and two sisters, Karmen Confron and Sierra Laconte...Intends to major in business college.
Wide Receiver
6-1, 190
Jay, Okla. (Jay HS)
High School - Attended Jay High School...Was a four-sport athlete; football, basketball, track, and powerlifting...Qualified for state championship in track all and powerlifting three times...Was named all-district junior and senior seasons on the football gridiron...As the basketball team point guard, earned all-conference honors.
Personal - Son of Darlene Kirk...Intends to major in health and physical education...His immediate family has had athletic success; uncle Warren Kirk played football at NSU from 2004-06, brother Gabe Simpson is on the football team at Oklahoma State, brother Daylon Simpson plays basketball at Oklahoma Wesleyan...Lists greatest sports moment as winning Delco Bowl junior season.
Defensive Line
6-2, 285
Richmond, Texas (George Ranch HS)
High School - Attended George Ranch High School in Texas...Was a two-sport athlete playing football and wrestling.
Personal - Son of Monica Newell and Christopher Lee Sr….Has one brother, Christian, and one sister, Christasia…Intends to major in kinesiology or astrology...Lists greatest sports moment as being moved to the varsity team freshman year.
Defensive Back
5-11, 175
Trumann, Ark. (Trumann HS)
High School - Attended Trumann High School in Arkansas...Was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and track...Was named all-conference and offensive player of the year senior season...Finished seventh at the state 4 by 100-meter meet...Played AAU basketball.
Personal - Son of Catalina Spratt and step-father Rickey Robinson...Has two brothers and one sister; Rickey Robinson Jr., Sinquan Spratt and Ariana Robinson...Intends to major in athletic training...Lists greatest sporting moment as scoring first touchdown on the new field and hitting a game-winning shot against Pocahontas on the basketball court...Collects shoes.
Tight End
6-3, 235
Lafayette, La. (Acadiana HS)
High School - Attended Acadiana High School in Louisiana...Moved to tight end junior year...Team went 38-3 final three seasons...Was named second team all-state senior year.
Personal - Son of Kristal and Scott...Has one brother, Hunter...Grandparents are Charland and Dan Jordan and Debbie and Wallace McDaniel...Lists greatest sports moment as winning back-to-back 5A state championships.
Defensive Line
6-2, 235
Atoka, Okla. (Atoka HS)
High School - Attended Atoka High School...Was a two-sport athlete playing football and on the track team as a shotput and discus thrower...Team was 16-7 in final two seasons of football...Was named AmeriState Bank player of the week in week 7 of senior year.
Personal - Son of Jeanette and John McKee...Has three sisters; Karyn, Alana and Nikki...Intends to major in health and human performance....Lists beating Antlers as greatest sports moment.
Offensive Line
6-5, 325
Oklahoma City, Okla. (John Marshall HS)
High School - Attended John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City...Was a two-sport athlete competing in football and golf...Football program reached the first round of playoffs during his sophomore-senior seasons...Was named top-10 academically in his graduating class.
Personal - Son of Peggy and Gerald Millspaugh...Intends to study graphic design...Lists greatest sports moment as beating Heritage Hall.
Defensive Line
6-2, 295
Fort Smith, Ark. (Van Buren HS)
High School - Attended Van Buren High School in Arkansas...Was a four-sport athlete playing football, basketball, track, and wrestling...Was named all-conference in football twice during career...Team made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in over a decade his senior season when he played on both sides of the line.
Personal - Son of Candy and Billy Mongold...Has an older brother, Billy...Intends to major in health and human performance...Lists greatest sports moment as beating Mansfield High School in overtime during his older brother's senior year.
Defensive Line
6-4, 240
Warner, Okla. (Warner HS)
High School - Attended Warner High School...Played defensive line, tight end, and long snapper… during his senior year Warner HS reached the third round of the playoffs.
Personal - Son of Delacy and Charles Parks...Has one brother, Carson, and two sisters, Aspen and Charlee...Lists greatest sports moment as sacking quarterback who is committed to Division I school.
Defensive Line
6-2, 235
Camden, Ark. (Camden Fairview HS)
Wide Receiver
5-9, 160
Fort Smith, Ark. (Fort Smith Northside HS)
High School - Attended Northside High School in Arkansas...Played wide receiver and defensive back freshman and sophomore seasons before becoming offensive focused.
Personal - Son of Tamaria and Mario Prosise...Has one sister, Tatyana...Cousin C.J. played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks...Intends to major in finance.
Defensive Back
6-2, 200
Gosnell, Ark. (Gosnell HS)
High School - Attended Gosnell High School in Arkansas.
Personal - Son of Robilyn Key and Oscar Reynolds...Two brothers, Calov Richmond and Bryndon Dunn...Family members who played football in college or higher: Darius Reynolds was a member of the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Barnstormers, San Jose SaberCats, Philadelphia Souls, Iowa State; Keondric Reynolds played at New Mexico Highlands and Eastern Michigan; Demilon Brown played at the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Demoine Brown played at Williams Baptist and Harding...Intends to major in engineering.
Offensive Line
6-5, 310
Lawton, Okla. (Eisenhower HS)
High School - Attended Eisenhower High School in Lawton...Was a member of football and powerlifting teams...Played right tackle and nose guard...Freshman team was named city champions...Was a member of the E-Sports and Native American clubs.
Personal - Son of DeAnne Nibbs Leabeau and Kevin Michael Sovo...Step-father is Thomas Lebeau...Has one brother, Jordan Anthony Jackson, and one sister, McKenzie Dennis Sovo...Intends to major in 3D art.
Defensive Line
6-3, 290
Vivian, La. (North Caddo HS)
High School - Attended North Caddo High School in Louisiana.
Personal - Son of Lakeshia Thomas and Billy Martin...Has one brother Braylon Martin...Two aunts, Kayosha Thomas and Sambrisha Sheppard...Intends to major in health and human performance...Lists greatest sports moment as receiving offer to play college football.
Offensive Line
6-5, 265
Broken Bow, Okla. (Broken Bow HS)
High School - Attended Broken Bow High School playing offensive line and defensive end...Team made the second round of the 4A playoffs all four years...Was named all-state selection senior season.
Personal - Son of Leann and Chad Tomlinson...Brother Kyle Beam played four seasons as tight end for NSU from 2008-11.
Quarterback
6-1, 190
Pryor, Okla. (Pryor HS)
High School - Attended Pryor High School (senior) and Cleveland High School (freshman-junior)...Was a two-sport athlete playing football and baseball...Was named to the all-state team freshman year...Is the valedictorian of graduating class.
Personal - Son of Jessica and Richard Ward...Has three brothers, Brody, Braden, Brock...Lists greatest sports moment as handing brother his first high school touchdown.
Defensive Line
6-4, 235
Ennis, Texas (Ennis HS)
High School - Attended Ennis High School in Texas...Was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and track...Was named District 8 5A II first-team all-district and defensive MVP junior season...Repeated as first-team selection senior year...Finished second all-time in school history with 18 sacks junior year...Football team was 21-3 in the final two seasons.
Personal - Son of Lajuana Sharp and Jarvis Williams...Intends to major in kinesiology.
Defensive Back
6-6, 210
Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
High School - Attended Joe T Robinson High School in Arkansas...Played wide receiver and free safety...Was named first-team all-conference senior year on a team that went 9-4 and 5-1 in conference play...Was named the Farm Bureau Player of the Week once in the fall of 2020.
Personal - Son of Teresa Young...Has one sister, Chari...Intends to major in marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.