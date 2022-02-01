Northeastern State is picked third in the MIAA preseason baseball coaches poll. That’s four spots higher than at any time since the RiverHawks began competing in the conference in 2012-13.
NSU proved to be the surprise team in 2021 after its 10th place pick in last year’s poll and finished runner-up in the regular season. The RiverHawks return the majority of its roster to the field, plus the addition of Brock Reller who was a D2 All-Region player leading the NSIC in homers.
Central Missouri topped the preseason coaches poll with 120 total points and 10 first-place votes. Pittsburg State finished second with 103 points and one first-place vote.
Central Oklahoma with 92 points and Missouri Southern with 86 rank just behind NSU.
Washburn (74), Emporia State (62), Rogers State (56), Northwest Missouri (41) and Fort Hays State (30) round out the top 10, followed by Missouri Western and Newman.
NSU is scheduled to open the 2022 season at Hot Springs, Ark., against Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m.
