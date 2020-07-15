TAHLEQUAH – An assortment of current, former, and future Northeastern State Baseball players are on the diamond this summer.
Nic Swanson is expected to make his debut with the Tulsa Drillers (Texas Collegiate League) during their homestand this week. The redshirt freshman played in 19 games and made seven relief appearances for the RiverHawks in the shortened 2020 season.
In the Perfect Timing Collegiate League (NWA), Blaze Brothers, Konner Neal, Dalton Smith, and CD White were all named to the All-Star Team. Brothers and White signed with NSU during the last academic year.
Koby Ketcher is playing this summer with the Hutchinson Monarchs of the Sunflower League.
Ben Strahm, a 2018 23rd Round Pick in the MLB Draft from NSU, has signed onto play with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association).
Ryan Helsley is in the MLB Summer Camp with the St. Louis Cardinals and is projected to be the possible starting closer for the squad when the season begins later this month.
