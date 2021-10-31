TOPEKA, Kan.— Northeastern State's offense was limited to 141 yards as they were shut out Saturday 35-0 at Washburn.
The defense would have a season-high four sacks and a fumble recovery, with Brady Kropp having the game's lone takeaway in the first quarter.
Damani Carter, Blake Corn, Chris Lee and Daymiko Warren all had quarterback takedowns for NSU.
The RiverHawks would not get into the red zone and had 87 passing yards on ten completions. On the ground, they were limited to 54 yards on 32 attempts.
Dashawn Williams had six catches for 57 yards.
Despite having 263 yards of offense in the first half, the RiverHawks held Washburn to 14 points with a touchdown in each quarter.
The Ichabods' second touchdown came on a third-and-18 yard pass with 11:50 left in the second quarter. Northeastern State would have an opportunity to score, but a 43-yard field goal attempt missed right with 4:12 left in the half.
Out of the half, the RiverHawks would go three-and-out on their opening drive to give Washburn the ball back, and they needed seven plays to score their third touchdown of the game.
The Ichabods scored one more time in the third quarter and then had their fifth touchdown with ten minutes left in the fourth.
Washburn had 549 yards of offense and was 8-for-12 on third down as they improved to 7-2 (7-2 MIAA).
The loss drops the NSU to 2-7 overall (2-7 MIAA), and they will return home to Tahlequah for the final home game in 2021 to face Fort Hays State on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.