TULSA – Northeastern State closed out the fall season with its second win, as they claimed the Tulsa Cup in a sudden death tiebreaker Tuesday at The Club at Indian Springs.
The RiverHawks fired off the low round Tuesday (291), and it propelled them three spots on the leaderboard, where they took a late one-stroke advantage. Southwestern would pull even with NSU on the final pin, with both teams shooting a 590 two-round score.
NSU would get birdies from Carlos Gomez and Brett Wilcoxen in a tiebreaker hole for a two-under. The Bulldogs shot an even-par to hand the RiverHawks the team win.
Gabe Replogle claimed a career-best finish and was tied for third place overall with a 143 (72-71). Christian Yanovitch was ninth with a 147 (77-70). Brett Wilcoxen tied for 12th place, shooting a 149 (74-75), and Carlos Gomez carded a 151 (76-75), in 19th place.
Fall 2003 was the last time NSU won two team titles in the first half of the season. They’re now off until February 2023.
