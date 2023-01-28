TOPEKA, Kan. – Dillon Bailey paced Northeastern State with 26 points Saturday night, but a second-half rally fell short in a 66-56 loss at Washburn.
With three players available off the bench for the second consecutive game, the RiverHawks trailed from horn to horn but nearly dug themselves out of a 15-point deficit in the second half.
Trailing 44-29 with 16:06 remaining in regulation, the RiverHawks rattled off 11 unanswered points to make it a ball game for NSU. Northeastern State kept within two possessions of the Ichabods until the seven-minute mark, where WU expanded a two-point lead into ten using a 10-2 run to pull away. The RiverHawks made only one bucket in the final seven minutes of the game, a three-pointer from Tylor Arnold with 30 seconds left on the clock.
Rashad Perkins had 12 points and Obi Agu added 11. Northeastern State was outscored by 19 on second chances and points off turnovers as they dropped to 10-9. 7-8 MIAA).
Washburn snapped a three-game skid to NSU as they improved to 10-9 and 7-6.
The RiverHawks will be off until Saturday, Feb. 4, when they make the short trek to Claremore to play Rogers State.
NSU women fall
TOPEKA, Kan. – Ashton Hackler scored a game-high 21 points Saturday afternoon, but it was not enough as Washburn handed Northeastern State a 60-49 loss in Topeka.
Hackler had her third game with over 20 points this season, but she was the lone NSU player in double figures.
Northeastern State shot slightly better than the Ichabods at 34.8 percent, but it would be a combination of second-chance points and turnovers that would send the RiverHawks to its seventh consecutive loss. Washburn outscored NSU 30-10 in those two categories.
Outside the opening two minutes, Washburn (9-10, 5-8 MIAA) never trailed the RiverHawks, as they controlled the offensive glass 16-to-5. WU's Macy Doebele had a double-double off the bench with ten rebounds and 11 points.
Trailing 24-19 out of the intermission, Northeastern State came out strong in the third quarter and pulled even at 30-30 by the 6:06 mark. The RiverHawks wouldn't make another bucket for over three minutes as Washburn scored seven unanswered points controlling the rest of the contest.
Northeastern State (5-14, 2-13) will be off until Saturday, Feb. 4, when they will make the short trek to Claremore to play Rogers State.
