TAHLEQUAH – Brock Reller hit a two-out single to right field to cap a four-run come from behind slugfest win for the RiverHawks over Washburn, 24-23, Sunday afternoon in ten innings.
In a game that lasted nearly five hours, Northeastern State's run total is the highest since March 14, 2016 (24 at Lincoln), and the most at home since scoring 23 against Washburn on April 26, 2014.
Reller had a five-RBI game and was 3-for-3 at the plate, hitting his ninth homer of the season in the second inning.
Collin Klingensmith walked three times and had a five-RBI game, with a home run in the fifth. Blaze Brothers, Matt Kaiser, and Brayden Rodden all hit a homer in the game.
NSU's five home runs are the most since April 27, 2021, where they blasted six against Southern Nazarene.
