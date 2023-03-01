TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State Director of Athletics John Sisemore announced that Fala Suiaunoa would not return as women's basketball head coach.
"I would like to thank Coach Fala for her six years of service as our head coach and ask that the NSU family help me celebrate her contributions to this University," said Sisemore.
Northeastern State will begin its search for its next head coach immediately.
Suiaunoa was hired in April 2017. In her NSU debut, NSU nearlly upended Arkansas and took a four-win improvement from the prior season to put the team in the MIAA postseason. The 10-17 mark would be her best season, however, as she posted a 40-117 mark.
