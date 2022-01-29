JOPLIN, Mo. – Tylor Arnold led the RiverHawks with a season-best scoring effort, but they couldn't recover from a poor shooting first half, falling 77-66 at Missouri Southern Saturday.
The RiverHawks shot 37.0 percent in the first half and never led in the game as they slipped to 11-11, 5-9 in the MIAA, and saw a modest two-game win streak snapped.
Arnold shot 11-for-15 on the night for 23 points. Rashad Perkins added 16, and Obi Agu scored ten off the NSU bench.
NSU's two leading scorers, Christian Cook and Emeka Obukwelu, were limited to ten combined points. Heading into Saturday's contest, the pair have averaged just over 16 per game.
Despite the first-half shooting woes, the RiverHawks finished the game 50.0-percent from the field, just behind Southern's 50.9-percent. Rebounding was even at 40 for both teams; three NSU players had six apiece.
Southern outscored the RiverHawks 12-to-2 on points of turnovers, but NSU held a 15-7 lead on second-chance points.
The Lions improved their record to 12-7, 8-4 in MIAA action, as they took the regular-season series over NSU (
Northeastern State returns home to host Emporia State this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Women:
MSSU 55, NSU 47
JOPLIN, Mo. – Northeastern State battled to the end but came up short of upending Missouri Southern, 55-47, on Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks entered the game with a tall order, with the Lions being currently the hottest team in the MIAA, winners of their last six, and knocking off two top-25 teams the previous weekend on the road.
NSU pushed the issue throughout the game, trailing only by a pair at the half, and were within four of the Lions in the closing two minutes. However, the RiverHawks couldn't find a key bucket going 1-for-6 from the field in the last 2:30 of the game. All five of the Lions' final points would end up coming from the free-throw line as they pulled away for their seventh consecutive win.
Maleeah Langstaff and Maegan Lee led NSU with 12 points, Ashton Hackler scored nine, and Tess Talo Tomokino had six off the bench.
Missouri Southern improves to 16-5, 11-3. The RiverHawks slip to 4-15, 2-11 and will return home to host Emporia State this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
