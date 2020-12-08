TAHLEQUAH — Trey Sampson racked up a game-high 22-points, but Northeastern State’s defense could not handle Missouri Western Tuesday afternoon, with the Griffons taking them 103-82 inside the Event Center.
Sampson was one of four NSU players in double-figures, with Daniel Dotson matching his career-high off the bench with 15 points. Rashad Perkins had 13, and Brad Davis scored 12 and had five assists.
Offensive rebounds and second-chance points proved to be the killers for NSU on Tuesday. Missouri Western dominated the RiverHawks 17-5 on the glass and out-scored them 24-5 on second-chance points.
“We couldn’t get stops; at no point were we able to get any defensive flow going,” said head coach Ja Havens. “They (Missouri Western) took the ball where they wanted; we didn’t communicate, we were bad in transition...five nights ago you beat a top-25 team on the road and then come home and have that kind of effort.
“We are doing some soul searching, trying to figure out where we are mentally. That starts with the head coach. We were outworked in every phase of the defensive side of the ball.”
The RiverHawks stuck with the Griffons for a better part of the first half until a 12-2 run by Missouri Western and a two minute scoreless run by NSU allowed for a 45-36 halftime deficit. Dotson carried the RiverHawks off the bench shooting 4-for-4 with 12 points, just three off from his career mark by the intermission. Offensive boards hurt NSU, with nine by the Griffons allowing for 11 second-chance points. Northeastern State was limited to one and was blanked on second opportunities.
Missouri Western continued to pull away in the second half and expanded their lead past 20 points. The Griffons were red-hot, shooting 60.6-percent from the field, landing 20 of their 33 shots taken.
DeVonta Prince, for the second game in a row, paced NSU in rebounding with six. As a team, the RiverHawks shot 47.5 percent (28-of-59) but were cool at the arc, going 4-of-19.
Missouri Western moved to 4-0 (4-0 MIAA) overall. The Griffons had 11 different players tally points, with two scoring over 20.
Northeastern State (1-3, 1-3) will be off until Friday, December 18, where they will travel to Hays, Kansas, to face Fort Hays State in continued MIAA play.
