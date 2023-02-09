TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State got some much-needed depth to its depleted roster Thursday night, but they were limited to a season-low scoring effort in a 54-41 loss to Missouri Western.
The RiverHawks got Jaxon Jones back for the first time in nearly a month and Rashad Perkins, who missed last Saturday's game at Rogers State due to injury.
Despite the additional available players, NSU could never find its offensive rhythm, shot a cold 31.9 percent on the floor (15-of-45), and was 6-of-25 from long range.
Outside the opening minute, NSU trailed the game's entirety as they dropped its fourth consecutive contest. Northeastern State is now 10-11 on the year, 7-10 in the MIAA.
Dillon Bailey led the RiverHawks with 13 points, and Obi Agu had 11.
Missouri Western improved to 10-12 and 7-10 and was led by Julius Dixon, who had 13 points.
Northeastern State will be back in action Saturday at 3:30 p.m., where they will host Northwest Missouri.
Women: Missouri Western 68, NSU 58
TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State outshotMissouri Western on the floor, but they came up short Thursday evening inside the NSU Event Center.
The Griffons controlled the offensive glass 14-4 and had 13 additional possessions on the RiverHawks, who shot 44.2 percent to Missouri Western's 40 percent.
Jaylee Kindred led the RiverHawks in scoring for the fifth time this season with 14 points, Ashton Hackler had 11 points, and Bri Wietelman added nine off the bench. Courtney Lee had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Northeastern State led just once in the game, with Kindred hitting a layup to open the contest. The Griffons' lead stayed inside ten for most of the first half, and they took a 38-30 lead into the locker room.
Hackler and Kindred made buckets for NSU in the second half's opening minute, cutting the Missouri Western advantage down to five before they mounted a momentum-changing run of nine unanswered points, which lifted them to their third consecutive win over NSU.
Missouri Western (21-5, 15-3) had three in double figures, with Brionna Budgetts having 14 points to pace her team.
The RiverHawks slip to 6-15 and 3-14 and will return to action Saturday afternoon to host Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m.
