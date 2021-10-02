TAHLEQUAH — Mark Wheeland caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season and had his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game, but he was the lone NSU player to find the endzone in a 41-10 loss to Central Missouri on Homecoming Saturday.
Northeastern State (2-3, 2-3 MIAA) trailed 20-10 at halftime and had two drives in the second half turned over inside the end zone. One on a goal-line stop on fourth down and the other an interception.
Grant Elerick threw for 318 yards, with his longest play being a 57-yard pass to Dashawn Williams. The redshirt freshman completed 23 of 35 attempts with one touchdown pass to Wheeland in the first quarter.
The Mules (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) controlled the ball with 78 plays, 21 more than NSU, and held onto the fall for just over 34 minutes. Central Missouri's offense had 569 yards, 405 of those in the air, with UCM quarterback Logan Twehous throwing five touchdown passes.
Northeastern State was 2-for-10 on third down and did not convert on either play on fourth down. On the ground, the RiverHawks were limited to a season-low 34 yards.
Central Missouri scored two touchdowns in the opening five minutes before the RiverHawks countered on Elerick's pass to Wheeland at the 8:58 minute mark. NSU's defense stopped the Mules on the NSU 20 fourth down on the ensuing drive, but the offense would go three and out.
At the end of the second quarter, the Mules found the end zone a third time, scoring at the 13:45 mark to go up 20-7.
Near the end of the second quarter, with the ball on the NSU 10, UCM would fumble on a fourth-and-5 play, giving the RiverHawks the ball with 3:38 left in the half. The RiverHawks marched down the field 82 yards but would have the drive stall on the UCM 8, forcing NSU to kick a field goal to close out the half.
With possession to start the second half, NSU pushed the ball to the UCM 41 yard line before having the opening drive stall. Being forced to punt, a low snap gave the Mules the ball at midfield. They would go on to post 21 unanswered points with two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Marques Williams led the NSU defense with 13 tackles and broke up one pass.
Northeastern State has a short five-day turnaround and will host Central Oklahoma (2-3, 2-3 MIAA) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Annual President's Cup game.
