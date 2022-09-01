RIVERHAWKS LOSE
Jacob Frazier connected for two second-quarter touchdowns, one of 7 yards and the other 27 yards, both to DaShawn Williams, but it wasn’t enough for the RiverHawks who fell 42-17 at Emporia State in the season opener for both teams.
It was 28-14 at the half after Emporia State struck for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.
Tyler Crawford added a field goal in the third quarter from 44 yards out for the RiverHawks.
Frazier finished 14-of-26 passing for 105 yards and the two scores. Williams had eight catches for 59 yards.
Darius Salters rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries. NSU hosts Missouri Southern a week from Saturday in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.