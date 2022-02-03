AHLEQUAH – Zaria Collins and Maleeah Langstaff had double-doubles, but the Lady Hornets stung the RiverHawks late for a 72-69 win Thursday night.
Emporia State overtook NSU with six unanswered points inside the final minute to spoil a game that the RiverHawks led into the fourth quarter.
Langstaff turned in her eighth double-double on the year with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds. Collins came off the bench with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her third double of the season.
This season, it is the first time that the team has had two players with a double-double on the box score.
Morgan Lee made two of the team's three treys for 12 points.
The RiverHawks out-rebounded the Lady Hornets by ten with 50 on the night, their best total since grabbing 61 against Bacone in the opening week of the season.
From the field, NSU limited the Emporia State to 36.6 percent shooting but made the difference on offensive miscues, outscoring the RiverHawks 16-to-6 on turnovers. Northeastern State shot 25-of-62 for 40.3 percent from the field.
Emporia State's Ehlaina Hartman led the Lady Hornets with 24 points and 12 rebounds as they improved to 11-9, 6-8 MIAA
Northeastern State falls to 4-16, 2-12 and will remain at home to host Washburn on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Men: Northeastern State had three in double-figures, but an icy cold start handed them a 79-65 setback to Emporia State Thursday evening.
The RiverHawks shot just 10-of-30 in the first half and allowed an 11-2 ESU run to start the game. Northeastern State struggled to keep the game within 12 points the rest of the way, with the Hornets leading from horn-to-horn.
Emeka Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks with 16 points, Christian Cook had 15 and six assists, Dillon Bailey added 13.
Emporia State (16-5,11-4 MIAA) dropped 12 3-pointers on NSU and shot 53.6-percent. Tray Buchanan, who leads the nation in scoring, had a game-high 32 points and hit his fifth 3 of the night with 13 seconds remaining to get over the 30-point mark.
Tylor Arnold paced NSU with six rebounds. Obi Agu and Edra Luster both scored six points off the bench. The RiverHawks shot 40 percent (22-of-55), their lowest in the last eight games.
The loss drops the RiverHawks to 10-11, 5-11 an will remain at home to host Washburn on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
