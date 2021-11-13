KEARNEY, Neb. -- Northeastern State didn't have many answers as the Lopers handled the RiverHawks 56-10 in their season finale Saturday.
Nebraska-Kearney (9-2, 9-2 MIAA) found the end zone in their first eight drives of game and didn't punt the ball until late in the fourth quarter.
Northeastern State's offense was held to 204 yards, with 98 coming on their final drive of the game.
Ben Ward went 6-for-6 with 89 yards and a touchdown pass, all in the fourth quarter. Mark Wheeland caught six passes for 70 yards, and Dashawn Williams had a touchdown catch.
The RiverHawks played shorthanded without four defensive backs due to injury, and the Lopers took advantage putting up 421 yards of offense and scoring on all six drives in the first half taking a 42-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Keon Moore had a 50 yard run on the opening play to set up a Tyler Crawford 33 yard field goal.
Trailing 56-3 in the fourth, NSU strung together one of their longest drives of the season going 11 plays and 98 yards down the field. Ward connected with Wheeland on four passes for first down during the scoring drive to close the season.
Taoheed Karim led the RiverHawks with nine tackles, Brady Kropp had eight in his final game at NSU with two tackles for a loss and a sack. Daymiko Warren and Michael Powell both had sacks for the RiverHawks' defense.
Keon Moore had seven rushes for 64 yards.
UNK finished the game with 557 yards, with 323 of those on the ground.
Both teams were 4-for-11 of third down, but the Lopers went 5-for-5 on fourth to move the sticks 26 times.
The RiverHawks conclude their season with a 2-9 (2-9 MIAA) record.
