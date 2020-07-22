KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has recognized recent Northeastern State graduate Caleb Smith as a member of the organization's Honors Court in a recent release.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes more than 1,350 men's basketball student-athletes who excelled academically during the 2019-20 year. The eligibility requirements state that the student-athlete must be a junior or senior, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, and have spent at least one year at the institution.
Smith was a two-time All-MIAA selection and scored 951 points in his two playing seasons at NSU, averaging 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 58 starts.
