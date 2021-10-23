TAHLEQUAH -- No. 10 Northwest Missouri limited the RiverHawks to 101 yards of offense en route to a 59-7 win over Northeastern State Saturday afternoon. 

The RiverHawks' defense would force three turnovers which were a season-high for the Bearcats.  The lone touchdown for NSU (2-6, 2-6 MIAA) came off a Jordan Lamotte 23 yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. 

Isaac Little recorded the team's other interception near the half. Triumphant Olatunji had a forced fumble in the third quarter, which Dawandrick Crockett recovered. 

Northwest Missouri had 648 yards of offense, 387 of which were on the ground, with a pair of 100-yard rushers.  

The Bearcats (6-1, 6-1) ran the score up to 28-0 before Lamotte ran back the pick-6 with 1:19 left to the intermission.  

Mark Wheeland had four catches for 55 yards, with Jacob Frazier getting the majority of the snaps, going 10-for-18.

Lamotte, Brady Kropp, and Bryce Brown paced the NSU defense with seven tackles. 

On the brighter side, Tim Davis came five yards short of breaking a 61-year-old punting record in the second quarter with an 85-yard kick.  His punt is the longest this season in the MIAA, second-longest all-time NSU history, and tied for third across all divisions of NCAA College football.   

 

Northeastern State will travel next to Topeka next Saturday to face Washburn. 

