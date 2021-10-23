TAHLEQUAH -- No. 10 Northwest Missouri limited the RiverHawks to 101 yards of offense en route to a 59-7 win over Northeastern State Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks' defense would force three turnovers which were a season-high for the Bearcats. The lone touchdown for NSU (2-6, 2-6 MIAA) came off a Jordan Lamotte 23 yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Isaac Little recorded the team's other interception near the half. Triumphant Olatunji had a forced fumble in the third quarter, which Dawandrick Crockett recovered.
Northwest Missouri had 648 yards of offense, 387 of which were on the ground, with a pair of 100-yard rushers.
The Bearcats (6-1, 6-1) ran the score up to 28-0 before Lamotte ran back the pick-6 with 1:19 left to the intermission.
Mark Wheeland had four catches for 55 yards, with Jacob Frazier getting the majority of the snaps, going 10-for-18.
Lamotte, Brady Kropp, and Bryce Brown paced the NSU defense with seven tackles.
On the brighter side, Tim Davis came five yards short of breaking a 61-year-old punting record in the second quarter with an 85-yard kick. His punt is the longest this season in the MIAA, second-longest all-time NSU history, and tied for third across all divisions of NCAA College football.
Northeastern State will travel next to Topeka next Saturday to face Washburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.