TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State will play three of its home football games under the lights this fall, with the program announcing its game times for the upcoming season Tuesday.
NSU will play its first official game since 2019 on Gable Field on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. against Emporia State. Two weeks following, NSU will host Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Homecoming returns on Oct. 2, with Central Missouri visiting for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Central Oklahoma visits four days later for a Thursday night showdown at 7 p.m.
Northwest Missouri comes down to NSU on Oct. 23 for a 1 p.m. kickoff, and Fort Hays State closes the home slate at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6. All tickets go on sale July 1.
