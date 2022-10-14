Missouri Western (2-4, 2-4 MIAA) at NSU (1-5, 1-5 MIAA), Saturday, 4 p.m.
Northeastern State returns home for the first time in two weeks and will be looking to win consecutive home games for the first time since 2013. The RiverHawks have the late kickoff during week seven in MIAA play. This will be the fourth time NSU has been the lone contest or late game this season. NSU head coach J.J. Eckert and MWSU’s oach Matt Williamson faced each other as players of the programs they lead today. The meetings happened in 1994 and 1995. Saturday’s game will feature free general admission seating. Reserved chairback seating will be available for a charge on GoRiverHawksGo.com/Tickets or at the Doc Wadley Stadium Box Office. The Griffons come to NSU on a four game skid, its longest since finishing the 2017 season with five consecutive losses. Missouri Western’s previous two contests have come against top-15 teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.