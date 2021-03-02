CABOT, Ark. -- Northeastern State men's golf only had one athlete shoot better than their round one score Wednesday at the Natural State Golf Classic. The RiverHawks finished ninth overall with a 627 and dropped four spots on the team leaderboard Tuesday.
Carlos Gomez led NSU by tying for 18th overall and carding a 151 (74-77). Gabe Replogle finished tied for 34th. Freshman Brayden Strickland shot a ten-over 82 Tuesday to finish with a tournament score of 159. Ryan Morant carded matching 82s. Grant Hynes had the best day for the RiverHawks carding a seven-over 79.
Arkansas Tech won the classic by shooting an even 576 and was 18 strokes ahead of second-place Missouri Western. Fellow MIAA member schools Central Oklahoma (fourth) and Missouri Southern (sixth) finished ahead of Northeastern State.
Gomez and Morant each carded 23 pars apiece which ranked sixth. Gomez shot well on par-5s averaging -1. As a team, NSU shot best on par-5 holes as it was only +5. The RiverHawks struggled on par-3 carding a +25.
The RiverHawks will have a quick turnaround to their next tournament and head to Las Vegas for the Desert Classic this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.
NSU women third
CABOT, Ark. – Northeastern State shredded 13 strokes Tuesday and climbed up the leaderboard to finish tied for third place at the Natural State Golf Classic, carding a 621 (317-304).
The RiverHawks placed two inside the top-10, with Aitana Hernandez pacing the team with a 150 (77-73) and finishing in eighth. Kaylee Petersen was tied for ninth overall, one stroke back of Hernandez, shooting a 75 and 76.
Freshman Yasmin Hang hung onto an under-par score for most of the day and finished with one-over 73 for the day. Hang fired off a team-high four birdies Tuesday and finished in 21st overall.
Nina Lee shot a 164 (82-82) and Kelly Swanson shot matching 84s.
Northeastern State landed 104 pars tied for second overall with Southwestern Oklahoma, who finished tied with NSU on the leaderboard.
Missouri St. Louis entered the day as the leaders and ran away on Tuesday, finishing 22 strokes ahead of Arkansas Tech.
The RiverHawks will have a quick turnaround to their next tournament and head to Las Vegas for the Desert Classic this upcoming weekend.
