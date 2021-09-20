Northeastern State is in seventh place after two rounds of the 23rd Annual NSU Men’s Golf Classic Monday, carding a two-over-par 570 (288-282) in the 18-team field at the Muskogee Golf Club.
Carlos Gomez again led the RiverHawks and is tied for sixth place overall. He sits at four-under-par after a 68 in the morning and 70 in the afternoon.
Brayden Strickland and Ryan Morant carded the team’s second-highest scores and tied for 30th. Strickland fired a 143 (73-70) and Morant a 143 (74-69).
Dominic Stevens shot a 146 (73-73) and tied for 48th, and Brett Wilcoxen rounds out the team scores tied for 75th with a 148 (75-76).
Gabe Replogle and Bryson Terry competed as individuals. Replogle shot 147 (72-75) and tied for 57th, while Terry shot 159 (75-84).
Arkansas Tech leads the field with a 19-under, 549 score after the first day of play, with MIAA member Central Missouri is second five shots back.
Tech’s Santiago De La Fuente leads the medalist race and sits at 10-under par with rounds of 65 and 67.
Northeastern State closes out the tournament on the first pin starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
