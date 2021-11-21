OKLAHOMA CITY -- Northeastern State led as many as 19 points but held off a second-half run by Oklahoma Christian to take a 74-71 win Saturday evening.
Tylor Arnold paced NSU with a double-double scoring 20 and having ten rebounds. Emeka Obukwelu was a rebound short of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 37.0-percent in the second half, making only one of 11 shots from the three-point arc. Oklahoma Christian never led, but a critical 13-3 run in the final five minutes allowed the Eagles to claw their way back in.
Arnold carried the RiverHawks in the first half with 14 points as they took advantage of a cold start from Oklahoma Christian. Northeastern State landed six treys and out-scored the Eagles 15-to-6 on points off turnovers. NSU's lead would be extended as many as 19, but they took a sizable 42-26 advantage into the locker room.
The second half turned out to be a different story for the RiverHawks. Despite the inconsistent offensive play, they maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. Foul trouble on NSU's bigs put Edra Luster at four early in the second half, and Obukwelu hit his fourth around the five-minute mark.
Oklahoma Christian chopped at the RiverHawks' lead with the smaller lineup, making it a one-possession game in the final 30 seconds. The Eagles hit a layup to make it a 73-71 lead for NSU with eight seconds left, and an OC foul put the RiverHawks at the line.
NSU hit the first free-throw but missed the second, allowing Oklahoma Christian to take a last-second three-point attempt.
Rashad Perkins paced the NSU bench with 14 points as they will be heading to Thanksgiving week 3-1 overall.
Oklahoma Christian (1-3) had three in double-figures and was led by Drew Tennial's 22 points.
The RiverHawks return to action on Friday, where they will host Haskell Indian Nations at 7 p.m.
