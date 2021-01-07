Northeastern State was hurt by poor shooting, going 16 of 48 for 33 percent, and lost to Central Oklahoma 71-44 on Thursday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks (2-6 MIAA) were also 2 of 13 from 3-point range. The Bronchos (4-3) had three players score in double figures led by 6-3 forward Kelsey Johnson, who continued her streak of double-doubles with 22 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes of play.
NSU’s Zaria Collins scored 17 points and was joined in double digits by Sequoyah ex Cenia Hayes who tallied 12 points, while senior Shae Sanchez assisted on a career-high eight baskets.
It was the first time this season NSU was able to suit up the entire roster.
Northeastern State hosts Newman at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first women’s-men’s doubleheader at the Event Center since Nov. 28. The men’s game on Thursday was wiped out by UCO COVID issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.