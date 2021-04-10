HAYS, Kan. -- Flynn Semmerling scored the RiverHawks lone goal as their defense shutout Fort Hays State 1-0 Saturday and will advance to the Great American Conference Tournament Championship.
Northeastern State got the revenge after seeing their postseason end at the hands of Fort Hays in the last two playing seasons.
The Tigers had 18 shots, with NSU goalkeepers Niklas Kirhoff and Brett Ekperuoh stoping three shots each at the net.
Semmerling scored his fourth goal of the season in the 30th minute of the contest on Sam Scarth's pass.
Northeastern State was limited to two corners and eight shots but will advance to its first conference tournament title since 2014 and improve to 5-2 overall.
Fort Hays State will see their season end with a 4-2-1 record.
The RiverHawks play for the Great American Conference Tournament title either as host to Southern Nazarene or make the short trip to Claremore to face Rogers State on April 17 tentatively.
