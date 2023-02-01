TAHLEQUAH – NSU head coach J.J. Eckert and his staff announced 15 additions to the program from the 2023 signing class Wednesday, bringing to 19 the total number dating back to the December signing period.
The group signed Wednesday includes five defensive and 10 offensive players and they come from three different states. Eight from Oklahoma, six are Texans and one from Arkansas.
"I'm really proud of the 2023 recruiting class," said Eckert. "Our coaches did a great job of identifying student-athletes to fit NSU and the culture within our football program.
"We did not have to sign a huge class like in previous years, and I really think that we were able to get really good football players but even better people. Really excited about the future of RiverHawk football.”
The signees:
Tagg Campbell, RB, 5-10, 170, Metro Christian
River Shaw, TE, 6-3, 230, Madill
Brody Rutledge, WR, 6-4, 190, Sand Springs
Avery Payne, WR, 6-45, 195, Marlow
DaShawn Jackson, WR, 5-10, 175, Commerce
Garrett Douthit, OL, 6-2, 285, Gore
Caden Walker, OL, 6-4, 290, Atlanta, Texas
Alix Brown, OL, 6-3, 315-, Mesquite (Texas) Poteet
Derrick Martin, DL, 6-0, 290, Texas City (Dickinson, HS, Kilgore College)
Isaac Maulupe, DL, 6-2, 325, Mesquite (Texas) Poteet
David Stettmeier, DL, 6-1, 265, Farmington, Ark.
Auztin Newell, LB, 6-3, 220, Broken Arrow
Ethan Hodges, LB, 6-0, 215, Metro Christian
Alex Stier, OL, 6-3, 275, Waxahachie, Texas
Edriece Anderson, ATH, 6-2, 210, Tulsa Rogers
December signees
Colin Shields, QB, 6-1, 210, Maize South (Kan.) and Hutchinson CC
Blake May, RB, 6-0, 200, Frisco (Texas) High and Southern Arkansas Univ.
C.J. Murrell, OL, 6-4, 280, Savannah, Tenn., and Trinity Valley (Texas) CC
Timothy Metevia, OL, 6-2, 310, Allen (Texas) and Navarro JC (Texas)
