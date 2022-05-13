EDMOND – No. 23 Northeastern State hit a pair of homers, but 14 hits and nine walks allowed for a 12-2 win in seven innings for No. 3 Central Missouri Friday evening to eliminate the RiverHawks out of the MIAA Tournament.
Blaze Brothers hit a homer in the third, and Brock Reller lifted his 27th homer over the center field wall in the sixth.
Tucker Dunlap went 3-for-3 at the plate as the RiverHawks had seven hits on the Mules (41-7), who will advance to the MIAA Tournament finals Saturday to play Washburn at noon.
The RiverHawks fall to 37-16 with the loss and will await their postseason fate and destination, which will be announced on Sunday at 9 p.m. on NCAA.com.
NSU lost earlier in the day to Washburn 8-5. Back-to-back doubles by Brayden Rodden and Brock Reller gave the RiverHawks a 3-2 lead at one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.