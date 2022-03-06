Jack Dobbins, whose connections with Northeastern State University started as a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball, coaching the basketball team for a total of 20 years in three stints, and serving as athletic director from 1969-1993, died Sunday. He was 92.
Dobbins was a a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball and three-time all-conference selection in basketball. He also was a three-time conference coach of the year in 1968, 1972 and 1979 and the NAIA coach of the year in 1968.
Two months after he retired in 1993, the university named its now former field house after Dobbins — which still stands on campus. He was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1997.
He was also inducted into the NAIA Coaches Hall of Fame and was NAIA Athletic Director of the Year in 1987-88.
