Henry Kuziak’s walk-off homer run gave Missouri Southern a 10-9 win over Northeastern State in the baseball series finale Sunday.
Kuziak’s shot came just after Blake Freeman tied the game with a home run in the top half of the ninth. It ended a streak of seven series wins for NSU (20-10, 17-7), now matched in MIAA with the Lions (24-7, 17-7).
Dakodah Jones took the loss in relief. He gave up two hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Collin Klingensmith and C.D. White homered as well for NSU. White on the day was 4-for-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.