TAHLEQUAH -- The new year started sour for Northeastern State men's basketball with a 59-53 setback to Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers snapped a six-game win home streak for the RiverHawks that dated back to the end of the previous season.
Emeka Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks in scoring for the fifth time this season with 13 points. Christian Cook added 12.
The RiverHawks took a slim 24-23 lead at the half, but Fort Hays State came out of the locker room with the momentum scoring 11 unanswered points. Northeastern State went nearly seven minutes without a bucket as they shot 9-29 in the second half.
Northeastern State (7-5, 2-4 MIAA) whittled at the Fort Hays eight-point advantage and tied the game at 44-44 on a Tylor Arnold jumper at the 4:52 mark.
The turning point came following the final official timeout at the 4:30 mark, with things even at 44-44. The Tigers went on a short 5-0 run in the following two minutes. Northeastern State would go 0-of-3 for from the field during a 3:38 span that led into the final minute of the contest.
Neither team shot the ball above 39 percent, with both squads shooting a combined 4-of-29 from the arc.
Fort Hays State (10-1, 5-1 MIAA) held onto a 35-34 advantage on the glass, with Rashad Perkins having nine to lead NSU.
Northeastern State remains at home and hosts Nebraska-Kearney on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.