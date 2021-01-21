WARRENSBURG, Mo. —Northeastern State led at the half, but a hot start to the second half by Central Missouri downed them 89-82 on the road Thursday night.
Junior forward Trey Sampson highlighted the night for NSU with a career-high 26 point performance. He also added six rebounds and three blocks. Obi Agu got hot late with three straight treys and finished the evening with 19 points, a career-high for the junior from London.
“The game came down to five or six-minute stretch, and we didn’t execute on offense, said NSU coach Ja Havens. “We got on our heels and didn’t attack well. They [Central Missouri] got in transition and got some layups, beat us to some loose balls…it was just one stretch that cost us the game.”
Troy Locke had 16 points, and Brad Davis was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards.
NSU (2-9, 2-9) was up 35-33 at the half, the fourth consecutive time its had that advantage. Things turned on a dime in the second half, with Central Missouri (4-8, 4-8) not missing on their side of the court and lit up a 27-6 run on the RiverHawks. At the peak, the Mules scored 12 unanswered points.
Women: C. Missouri 86, NSU 62
NSU (3-8, 3-8) allowed the No. 22 Jennies (9-3, 9-3) to pull out to an 8-2 lead to start the game but battled back to tie it on a jump shot by sophomore Zaria Collins with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter. In the ensuing possession, she rattled in a jumper to give Northeastern State its only lead, 10-8.
At the half, the Jennies held a 50-28 advantage. For the game, they held a 51-27 edge in rebounding.
Central Missouri was led by Nija Collier with a 21-point, 18-rebound double-double.
“The inside presence and athleticism that Central Missouri has, we knew it was going to be a challenge,” NSU coach Fala Bullock said. “You’re going to have to fight for some things that are out of your control…if we could do a little better on the rebounding I think the gap is not as large.”
Collins finished with 15 points to lead NSU (3-8, 3-8). Shae Sanchez had 14.
NSU gets winless Lincoln on the road Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.