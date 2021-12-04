Northeastern State ran out of time on Saturday, nearly returning from a 24 point deficit in the second half and dropping its second consecutive MIAA game 93-87 to Missouri Western. Rashad Perkins set the nets on fire with the best offensive performance for an NSU player since 2014 with 40 points.
Perkins came off the bench and was 15-for-19 from the field, the most made buckets for a RiverHawks' player under a head coach Ja Havens. He also had ten rebounds for his first career double-double.
After trailing 85-61 with 9:20 left in the game, the RiverHawks mounted an improbable run on the back of Perkins, who had 11 points in the 26-11 run to finish the night. A three-pointer from Brad Davis with 1:25 left cut the deficit to nine as NSU forced two critical turnovers to trim the Griffons lead to 92-87 with 16 seconds remaining.
Following an Edra Luster free throw with 11 seconds to go Jaxon Jones forced a steal to give NSU another chance to cut further into the Missouri Western lead. The RiverHawks would take one more shot at the arc, but a Griffon defender would block the attempt to seal the win for Missouri Western.
The RiverHawks were 55.4- percent on 31-for-56 shooting, with Christian Cook having 15 points and Emeka Obukwelu added 11. Sixteen turnovers and a 13-1 start by Missouri Western proved to be too much to overcome, with the Griffons outscoring NSU by 13 with 23 points off miscues.
Missouri Western (6-4, 2-0 MIAA) had six players in double-figures to drop NSU to 5-3 (0-2 MIAA).
Northeastern State returns home to host Pittsburg State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for their final home contest in 2021.
Women
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Northeastern State could not recover from a 12-0 start by Missouri Western and fell 79-61 Saturday afternoon. Maleeah Langstaff paced the RiverHawks with her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The RiverHawks would commit a season-high 20 turnovers to the Griffons as they are dropped to 2-6 (0-2 MIAA); their previous high was 14 in the season opener against UMary.
Maegan Lee had 14 points, her third double-digit effort of the season, but she was the only other player in double-figures for the RiverHawks. Morgan Lee score nine and Zaria Collins added eight and saw a nine-game streak of games in double-figures come to a halt.
After allowing the 12-0 run the RiverHawks would trail by double-digits the rest of the way. In the third quarter, they would get the Griffons' lead down to 10 (41-31) on a Jessica Barrow 3-pointer. It would be the closest, NSU would get the rest of the way.
Northeastern State shot 36.5 percent (23-of-63) and was 4-of-13 from the arc. On the glass, the RiverHawks trailed by four to the Griffons who had 42.
Missouri Western outscored the RiverHawks 20-to-10 on points off turnovers and shot 48.6 percent (34-of-70) to open their season at 6-0 (2-0 MIAA).
The RiverHawks will return home to host Pittsburg State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
