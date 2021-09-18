TAHLEQUAH -- Mark Wheeland caught his third touchdown of the season, but a 21 point third quarter by Pitt State downed Northeastern State 48-13 Saturday night.
The RiverHawks (1-2, 1-2 MIAA) had 284 yards of total offense and were 6-for-12 on moving the chain. Pitt State (2-1, 2-1 MIAA), who was left scoreless in the second half last week at home against Nebraska-Kearney, had 161 of their 399 yards of offense in the third quarter, averaging 8.9 yards per play.
Grant Elerick completed 17 of his 26 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown but had two interceptions. Jacob Frazier made his quarterback debut, going 7-for-8 with 58 passing yards and 26 rushing yards.
Keon Moore had 13 rushing attempts for 40 yards.
Triumphant Olatunji paced the NSU defense with 11 tackles; Marques Williams had nine tackles and an interception. In the fourth quarter, Gage Parrick had NSU's second pick.
Jarveon Williams recorded a monster sack in the first half and one tackle for a loss.
The Gorillas opened the game scoring on their first drive and caught an interception on the first play for the RiverHawks, needing only 11 yards to go up 13-0.
Williams gave NSU its first interception of the season at the start of the second quarter, and they marched down 84 yards on 16 plays. Tre Currin caught a one-yard pass on fourth down for the NSU touchdown.
NSU had an opportunity to take the lead, but a nine-play drive stalled on the Pitt State 34 yard line and was forced to take a field goal attempt. The attempt had the yardage but sailed left of the post.
Pitt State would score before the end of the half to take a 20-6 lead into the intermission. The Gorillas would 35 points unanswered with 21 of them coming in the third quarter.
The RiverHawks would get their second touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Frazier connecting with Wheeland for this third catch in the endzone this season.
Northeastern State will head to Lincoln (0-2, 0-2 MIAA) next on Sept. 25 for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
