KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Northeastern State men's basketball is picked to finish sixth out of 14 possible teams, according to the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.
The RiverHawks finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-14 overall mark and tied for seventh place in the MIAA standings at 10-12. Last year's squad earned the program's first postseason win since 2014 and advanced to the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinal. Additionally, NSU returns four of its five starters from last year's squad and over 75 percent of its offense.
Northwest Missouri received the majority first-place votes in the coaches poll with 11 for a total of 167 points. Central Oklahoma is runner-up in the poll with 158 points and the remaining three first-place votes. Fort Hays State is third with 137 points, Washburn came in fourth with 131 points, and Emporia State had 125 points to round out the top five.
Missouri Western came in seventh, followed by Missouri Southern and Central Missouri. Pittsburg State and Rogers State were tied for tenth, and Nebraska-Kearney was twelfth. Newman and Lincoln rounded out the poll.
In the media poll, Northwest Missouri was voted in the top spot with 14 first-place votes and 261 points. Central Oklahoma had the remaining four first-place votes and 243 points. The rest of the top five were identical to the coaches poll. Missouri Western came in sixth, followed by Missouri Southern, and then Northeastern State came in eighth.
Central Missouri was ninth, Pittsburg State tenth, and Rogers State was eleventh. Nebraska-Kearney, Newman, and Lincoln rounded out the rest of the poll.
The RiverHawks open their season on Nov. 11, facing Northwestern Oklahoma at 3 p.m. in Bismarck, N.D.
2022 MIAA Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 167 Point
2. Central Oklahoma [3] – 158 Points
3. Fort Hays State – 137 Points
4. Washburn – 131 Points
5. Emporia State – 125 Points
6. Northeastern State – 100 Points
7. Missouri Western – 93 Points
8. Missouri Southern – 85 Points
9. Central Missouri – 73 Points
T10. Pittsburg State – 63 Points
T10. Rogers State – 63 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 36 Points
13. Lincoln – 26 Points
14. Newman – 17 Points
2022 MIAA Men's Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [14] – 261 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [4] – 243 Points
3. Fort Hays State – 216 Points
4. Washburn – 209 Points
5. Emporia State – 181 Points
6. Missouri Western – 163 Points
7. Missouri Southern – 146 Points
8. Northeastern State – 135 Points
9. Central Missouri – 112 Points
10. Pittsburg State – 106 Points
11. Rogers State – 92 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 67 Points
13. Newman – 33 Points
14. Lincoln – 31 Points
WOMEN
Northeastern State is picked 12th in both the MIAA Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches and Media Poll, which was released Tuesday morning before the Association's Media Day event at the College Basketball Experience.
The RiverHawks finished the 2021-22 season with a 7-21 record and returns seven players with zero seniors on this year's squad.
In the coaches' poll, the top four teams had at least two first-place votes. Missouri Southern is the preseason favorite, receiving six first-place votes for a total of 159 points. Fort Hays State is second with three first-place votes and 151 points. Nebraska-Kearney had two first-place tallies and 144 points, and Missouri Western had the remaining three top nods and 139 points.
Central Missouri was picked fifth, followed by Emporia State, Northwest Missouri, Pittsburg State, and Central Oklahoma. Washburn came in tenth, with Rogers State eleventh, and then NSU. Newman and Lincoln closed out the rest of the poll.
The media tagged the same top two teams as the coaches in their poll. Central Missouri was third, followed by Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western. Northwest Missouri is sixth, with Emporia State, Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma, and Washburn rounding out the top ten. Rogers State with eleventh, NSU, with Lincoln and Newman in a tie for 13th place.
The RiverHawks open the season in Bismarck, N.D., on Nov. 11, facing Northwestern Oklahoma.
2022 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern [6] – 159 points
2. Fort Hays State [3] – 151
3. Nebraska Kearney [2] – 144 Points
4. Missouri Western [3] – 139 Points
5. Central Missouri – 127 Points
6. Emporia State – 106 Points
7. Northwest Missouri – 100 Points
8. Pittsburg State – 85 Points
9. Central Oklahoma – 74 Points
10. Washburn – 62 Points
11. Rogers State – 50 Points
12. Northeastern State – 31 Points
13. Newman – 28 Points
14. Lincoln – 18 Points
2022 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. Missouri Southern [13] – 249 Points
2. Fort Hays State [4] – 234 Points
3. Central Missouri [3] – 218 Points
4. Nebraska Kearney – 216 Points
5. Missouri Western – 211 Points
6. Northwest Missouri – 164 Points
7. Emporia State – 145 Points
8. Pittsburg State – 129 Points
9. Central Oklahoma – 127 Points
10. Washburn – 108 Points
11. Rogers State – 74 Points
12. Northeastern State – 57 Points
T13. Lincoln – 31 Points
T13. Newman – 31 Points
