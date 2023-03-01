Missouri Southern knocked NSU out of the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., 70-60.
NSU finishes at 12-15. Missouri Southern continues in the tournament at 17-12.
Obi Agu’s hook shot broke a 6-all tie just 4 1/2 minutes in. It would represent the last time NSU led.
Tristan Green’s 3 with 1:42 to play in first half got the RiverHawks within 30-28 and Missouri Southern closed the first half on a 7-2 run.
The lead reached 14 on a couple of occasions in the second half. Rashad Perkins free throws got the RiverHawks within seven, the closest they would get, with 17:43 left and matched only in the final minute with Green’s free throw with :41 left, making it 67-60.
Caleb Cook led NSU with 14 points. Perkins, Tylor Arnold and Dillon Bailey each had 10.
Vinson Sigmon led Missouri Southern and all scorers with 21 points.
