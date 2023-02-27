TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State entered the week on a seven-game losing streak, but a late flourish by the RiverHawks has earned them a spot in the postseason.
Needing a win Saturday afternoon over an equally desperate Central Missouri squad to ensure a berth in the MIAA postseason men's basketball tournament, the RiverHawks delivered in decisive fashion, routing the Mules 86-47 at the NSU Events Center.
NSU (12-14, 9-13 MIAA) will take a two-game winning streak into next week's conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Pairings and game times will be announced later by the MIAA office.
NSU-Central Missouri essentially was a play-in game for the MIAA tournament and Dillon Bailey set a powerful tone for the RiverHawks by making three 3-pointers during a game-opening 13-0 run. Just 8½ minutes in, NSU led 29-3 and essentially was headed to Kansas City.
The RiverHawks were up 43-14 at halftime and Central Missouri (11-17, 7-15) never challenged in the second half.
Bailey poured in 28 points on 7-of-11 shooting, hitting 6 of 9 3-point attempts and all eight of his free throws. Christian Cook added 16 points and Tylor Arnold had 14 points and eight rebounds for NSU. Ryan Gendron and Rashad Perkins scored 11 points each, giving the RiverHawks five double-figure scorers.
NSU shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field and committed only eight turnovers. The RiverHawks also clamped down defensive, as no Central Missouri player scored in double figures. Garrett Luinstra led the Mules with nine points.
WOMEN
Northeastern State hung tough for one quarter, but No. 15/10 Central Missouri opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and steadily pulled away for an 86-48 win over NSU in the RiverHawks' season finale on Saturday afternoon at the NSU Events Center.
Sophomore Ashton Hackler wrapped up her strong finish to the basketball season with a team-high 16 points for NSU (6-20, 3-19 MIAA), while Jaylee Kindred added 12 points. But it wasn't enough to offset a balanced performance by Central Missouri (23-3, 19-3), which had five players score in double figures.
A layup by Kindred with 53 seconds left in the first quarter put the RiverHawks ahead 15-13, but Olivia Nelson hit a short jumper as time expired in the quarter for the Jennies to tie the game, and then Central Missouri scored the first nine points of the second quarter to seize control.
Central Missouri led 36-23 at halftime at 55-37 at the end of the third quarter before closing with a 31-11 blitz in the final quarter.
Olivia Nelson scored 16 points and Lauren Frost had 14 points and six assists for the Jennies, who finished as the MIAA runner-up to Nebraska-Kearney. Brooke Littrell added 12 points for Central Missouri.
At halftime, NSU celebrated its 2002-03 Lone Star Conference championship team as the squad enjoyed a 20-year reunion. Northeastern State went 24-7 overall that season and qualified for the NCAA Division II postseason for the first time in program history.
