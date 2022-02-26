CLAREMORE – Northeastern State will head into the postseason with momentum completing the home-and-home sweep of Rogers State, 76-67, on Saturday evening.
The win vaults NSU to the No. 9 seed and will meet Central Missouri Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.
Emeka Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks for the 11th time this season with his eighth double-double of the year with 21 points and 12 boards. Claremore native Caison Hartloff shined in front of his hometown crowd with a career-high 15 points with five made three-pointers.
Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins both added 11 points. Jaxon Jones dished out seven assists and had six rebounds.
The RiverHawks led for over 36 minutes and were out in front as many as 13 on the Hillcats.
Much like Wednesday's game in Tahlequah, the game tightened, and RSU got within three (70-67) with 30 seconds remaining. NSU iced the game at the line, and a critical Hillcats turnover with 22 seconds left assisting the RiverHawks' cause.
Northeastern State shot 51.1-percent from the field and out-rebounded the Hillcats by four with 31. Edra Luster played 11 minutes and led all players with three blocks.
Devin Pullum paced both teams with 28 points as RSU fell to 15-12 (9-13 MIAA).
NSU (15-13, 10-12 MIAA) has now won three consecutive over Rogers State.
The tournament schedule:
Wednesday, March 2 – First Rounds
Men's Game 1 - No. 8 Central Missouri vs. No. 9 Northeastern State - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 2 - No. 7 Missouri Western vs. No. 10 Rogers State - 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 3 – Quarterfinals Day 1
Men's Game 3 - No. 1 Central Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 1 - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 4 - No. 2 Northwest Missouri vs. Winner of Game 2 - 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4 – Quarterfinals Day 2
Men's Game 5 - No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Emporia State - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 6 - No. 3 Fort Hays State vs. No. 6 Missouri Southern - 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 5 – Semifinals
Men's Game 7 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 - 6 p.m.
Men's Game 8 - Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6 - 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 6 – Championship
Men's Game 9 - Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 - 3:30 p.m.
Women: NSU 87, Rogers State 84
CLAREMORE – Maleeah Langstaff recorded her ninth double-double of the season as Northeastern State beat Rogers State 87-84 in a double-overtime slugfest inside the Claremore Expo Center Saturday afternoon.
Langstaff scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the RiverHawks as they closed out the year with bragging rights over their RSU rivals.
Northeastern State led for nearly 38 minutes Saturday and held a 13-point advantage over the Hillcats at one point in the contest. RSU's Kylee Day hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds in regulation to force the game to overtime.
The RiverHawks never trailed in the first extra stanza, and RSU, with six seconds remaining, missed the front end of a pair of free-throw attempts leaving the game deadlocked at 74-74.
Saturday's game would be won at the free-throw line, where NSU went 11-for-16 in the second overtime period. The Hillcats would pull within one (84-83) with 27 seconds left, and on the RiverHawks' next possession, Maegan Lee was fouled, and she sunk both shots at the line to ice the win for NSU.
Morgan Lee closed off her NSU career with a 19-point effort, her second-best of the season. Zaria Collins scored 15 and had six rebounds and Ashton Hackler paced the NSU bench with 13 points.
The RiverHawks shot 44.3 percent (27-of-61) and were 24-for-32 at the free-throw line.
Rogers State was plagued by a poor afternoon at the free-throw line where they were 12-for-27 and will see their season end at 11-17, 7-15 MIAA.
Northeastern State concludes their season 7-21, 5-17.
