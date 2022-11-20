TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State men's basketball team returns to Jack Dobbins Field House for the first time in nearly a decade Monday at 7 p.m. to host Arkansas Baptist.
Limited tickets are available for the event on GoRiverHawksGo.com/tickets, and seats are general admission only. NSU students are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a spot in the limited seating venue.
Northeastern State is 1-1 on the year, while Arkansas Baptist is winless in two meetings with NCAA programs. The meeting is the fifth with NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist; Northeastern State has won all four contests in the early 1990s.
Rashad Perkins leads the RiverHawks in scoring with 22.5 points per game. Christian Cook averages 16, and Dillon Bailey has 12 points per outing.
Monday will be the first time NSU has played a varsity event at Dobbins Field House since Feb. 27, 2013. Heading into the contest with Arkansas Baptist, Northeastern State has won three consecutive inside the Field House.
The return to the historic venue is a part of a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the NSU men's basketball 2003 NCAA National Championship team and to honor Jack Dobbins, who passed away in March 2022.
Dobbins Field House was the home for NSU basketball from 1954 to 2013 before moving into the NSU Event Center at the start of the 2013-14 season.
"We are thrilled as a program to have the opportunity to play in historic Jack Dobbins Field House," said head coach Ja Havens. "I am excited that our current players, coaching staff, and our wonderful fans will experience the intensity and excitement of JDF as a game venue for the first time in many years."
"This game will provide our students and community supporters the chance to once again create the rowdy atmosphere that was always a trademark of NSU home games. Our goal is to 'Pack the Jack' as we fondly remember and pay tribute to Dr. Jack Dobbins and his tremendous contributions to Northeastern State University and the city of Tahlequah."
Dobbins was named NSU's head men's basketball in 1958 and compiled a record of 311-206. His 1967-68 and 1971-72 teams reached the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament. In 1969, he was named athletic director, performing the duties while chairing the health and physical education department and teaching classes.
He was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1987 and the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1988.
