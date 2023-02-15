WICHITA, Kan. – Northeastern State's offense heated up too late Wednesday night as a late rally came up empty in a 79-74 loss at Newman.
Limited to a roster of eight for the sixth consecutive game, Dillon Bailey stepped up for NSU with a career night scoring 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins both had 14 points.
The loss is the sixth consecutive for the RiverHawks as they drop to 10-13 and 7-12 in the MIAA.
NSU trailed as many as 17 with 8:19 left in regulation before they shot 8-for-12 the rest of the way, sinking four three-pointers in that span. Cook hit a trey with 22 seconds left to make it a 78-74 ballgame for the RiverHawks. Newman missed the back half of a free throw extending their lead to five.
On the ensuing procession, NSU missed a 3-point attempt with 13 seconds remaining to halt their late run. Bailey had 13 points, and Cook scored eight during that span.
Both teams took 47 shots Wednesday, with Northeastern State hitting one more than the Jets. A key stat is the 10 missed free-throw attempts by NSU. Newman finished the night 19-for-26 at the charity stripe.
Newman (8-17, 4-15 MIAA) moves to 6-6 overall at home this season and splits the season series with the RiverHawks. The Jets had four in double-figures, with Latik Murphy leading them with 25 points.
Northeastern State remains on the road and will visit rivals Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.