TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State found its offensive rhythm late Saturday to carry them to an 80-67 home win over Pittsburg State.
The RiverHawks closed the final five minutes on a 20-5 run shooting 6-for-7 from the field. Saturday's win is the third consecutive over the Gorillas and the longest streak for NSU over Pitt since the early 1980s.
Christian Cook had his 15th 20-point game with a game-high 23 points and was one away from matching his career-best with five treys. Dillon Bailey was a rebound short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Rashad Perkins had 14 points, with Tylor Arnold adding eight.
Northeastern State had to dig themselves out of an early hole and trailed the Gorillas by 11 by the midway mark of the first half. The RiverHawks finished the final 9:31 on a 20-9, erasing the deficit to a tie game at 33-33 by the intermission.
In the second half, the RiverHawks shot 60.7 percent, with Cook red-hot with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
Saturday's win moves Northeastern State to 10-7 overall, 7-6 in the MIAA .
Pitt State dropped its seventh consecutive decision and is now 5-14 and 2-11. Deshaun English II had a double-double for the Gorillas with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Northeastern State will travel to Emporia State next on Wednesday to face the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
Women: Pitt State 82, NSU 70
Pittsburg State dominated the glass and led from horn to horn.
The Gorillas outrebounded the RiverHawks 16-3 on the offensive side of the floor and had 14 more possessions. Ashton Hackler paced NSU in scoring for the fifth time this season with 18 points. Ashya Harris had a career game with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Bri Wietelman and Jaylee Kindred both had ten points. Courtney Lee led the team with eight rebounds and had nine points.
Pittsburg State led the RiverHawks as many as 26 with just over seven minutes left in the final quarter. Behind 9-for-12 shooting the rest of the way, Northeastern State erased the deficit to a dozen. Harris had seven points in the 22-10 NSU run to close the contest.
The RiverHawks had a season-high ten three-pointers and have dropped five consecutive games to fall to 5-12 and 2-11.
Pittsburg State (15-4, 10-3) had four in double-figures and has won five consecutive games.
Northeastern State will be on the road next on Wednesday to face Emporia State at 5:30 p.m.
