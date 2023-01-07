TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State overcame a cool shooting first half and pulled away late Saturday to beat Newman 64-56 inside the NSU Event Center.
Rashad Perkins was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double with 18 points. Ryan Gendron had 11 off the bench, with Tristan Green and Dillon Bailey adding ten.
The RiverHawks' offense sputtered through the first half, shooting 36.7 percent from the field and trailing as many as nine to the Jets. Newman ran out of gas in the second half missing 14 of their final 18 shot attempts in the last 12 minutes. Northeastern State out-scored the Jets 24-9 in that span, with freshman Anthony Allen being a spark scoring eight points.
"We could have folded, we didn't have any juice to start the game, we don't believe in excuses, but we didn't have the energy level we needed to in the first half," said head coach Ja Havens.
"I'm really proud of our fight down the stretch because we need to finish the game that way. Anthony came in and gave us some energy, gave us some spark, and really impacted the game."
The RiverHawks (8-5, 5-4 MIAA) limited themselves to just seven turnovers, matching a season-low for the squad. Northeastern State's win moves them to 8-0 all-time at home when facing Newman with the series lead going to 10-3 in favor of NSU.
Newman was led by Stevie Strong, who had 18 points; the Jets slipped to 5-10, 1-8 MIAA with the loss.
Northeastern State will be on the road next to face Central Missouri on Thursday evening.
Jaylee Kindred's career game wasn't enough for the RiverHawks Saturday as Newman pulled away in the second half.
The Warner High ex shot 10-for-16 from the field and had a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds. The sophomore also knocked down four blocks.
Typically sure-handed at the free-throw line, Northeastern State missed 12 of their 23 attempts, their most since Jan. 15, 2020, at Central Oklahoma (14 misses).
The RiverHawks led as many as eight points following an Aubrey Brown trey to start the second half. Newman countered with 13 unanswered points making the RiverHawks play from behind the rest of the way. In the fourth quarter, NSU took a one-point advantage twice, but free throws plagued them in the final stanza missing 8-of-12 attempts.
"We're a pretty decent free throw shooting team, so it's really disappointing; I hate it for the girls," said head coach Fala Suiaunoa. "I know they wanted those to go in, but there was a difference at the line."
Brown and Courtney Lee both had ten points, with Ashya Harris adding a career-best eight off the bench.
Saturday's win snapped a four-game winning streak over Newman as the overall series moves to 6-2 in favor of NSU. The Jets shot 50 percent from the field and improved to 6-8, 3-6 MIAA.
Northeastern State slips to 5-8 and 2-7 and will be on the road next to face Central Missouri on Thursday evening.
