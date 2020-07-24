RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – With MIAA play delayed until the week of September 28, the Great American Conference followed the same model to its 2020 fall with an announcement of Friday.
The update only affects Northeastern State Men's Soccer who plays in the GAC and an associate member as part of a scheduling alliance with the MIAA.
The RiverHawks are anticipated to open their season at Rogers State on October 2 in Claremore. Four matches due to the athletics delay have been postponed on the schedule. Men's Soccer is slated to play only 14 regular season matches due to schedule reductions by NCAA Division II for the 2020-21 academic year.
The GAC will formulate a plan to reschedule those games not played on the existing schedule - as well as the format for fall conference postseason events - following NCAA Division II action on the status of fall championships.
"This plan creates additional time to craft a safe and meaningful championship season for our student-athletes," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. "It affords our members the ability to open their campuses for in-person learning and allows additional time for student-athletes to acclimate back to full athletic activity."
The conference will continue to consult with campus medical professionals, outside consultants, and local public health officials to monitor the viability of playing conditions during the reopening of campuses.
"Our leadership has worked hard to find a path forward and join other NCAA Division II conferences that intend to compete this fall," Prewitt said. "I'm cautiously optimistic about the return of GAC competition, but work remains to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, and administrators."
The Council has the ability to adjust its recommendation as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GAC athletics. Conference administrators and the Council of Presidents will both meet weekly to address developments as they arise.
