NSU outgained Missouri Western 456-313 with 331 coming through the air, but seven turnovers were converted into 26 points and the Griffons blew out the RiverHawks 57-34 at St. Joseph, Mo., on Saturday.
The RiverHawks (2-5, 2-5 MIAA) had the game within two possessions in the third quarter, but a 24-point swing by the Griffons due to turnovers would drop them to 2-5 overall (2-5 MIAA).
Jacob Frazier was 8-of-14 for 177 yards and Grant Elerick was 6-of-11 for 102 yards. The two combined for five of six interceptions. One of the six interceptions was returned for a score. Missouri Western (3-4, 3-4) also booted five field goals and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score.
Despite the success in the passing game, Haskell grad Mark Wheeland saw a three-game streak of at least 100 reception yards end, being limited to 36 yards on two catches. Isaiah Davis caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another for NSU.
NSU returns home to play Northwest Missouri next Saturday at 1 p.m.
