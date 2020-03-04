KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A trio of Northeastern State men’s basketball players earned spots on the 2020 All-MIAA Basketball team, the league office announced Tuesday. Seniors Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson were named Second-Team, and senior Josh Ihek was an All-Defensive Team selection.
Smith earned his second All-Association award, after being a third team selection as a junior. In MIAA play, he was eighth in scoring with 17 points a game.
After redshirting last season, Thompson earned his first All-Association award and was fourth in MIAA play in scoring with 18.3 points per game.
Ihek claimed his second postseason honor after making honorable mention last season. The senior recorded 41 blocks and was third overall in the MIAA.
On the women’s side, Sequoyah grad Cenia Hayes gave NSU its only entry as an honorable mention selection for the second consecutive season. She was eighth in the MIAA in scoring with 14.7 points per game.
