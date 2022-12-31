MARYVILLE, Mo.– No. 6/4-ranked Northwest Missouri State did to Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon what it often does to opponents at Bearcat Arena.
NSU saw an early six-point lead dissolve under the weight of a 20-0 run by the Bearcats, who pulled away for a 79-58 win in the 2022 finale for both basketball teams. Northwest Missouri State (12-1, 5-1 MIAA) has beaten NSU (6-4, 3-3) in 14 straight meetings.
The Bearcats have won 134 consecutive games when the final scoring margin is 20 or more points. They entered the game 10th in NCAA Division II in scoring margin at 19.0 points.
Christian Cook scored 16 points to lead NSU, recording his eighth straight double-digit scoring game for the RiverHawks. The sophomore from Oklahoma City passed the 750-point career scoring mark during the game.
A 3-pointer by Dillon Bailey (who finished with 10 points) gave Northeastern State a 14-8 lead with 12:21 left in the first half. But the Bearcats followed with their big run and led 28-14 after a 3-pointer by Wes Dreamer at the 5:25 mark. Dreamer had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats, while Diego Bernard scored 21 points.
Northwest Missouri State led 39-23 at halftime and extended its advantage to as many as 27 points in the second half.
Rashad Perkins added 16 points for Northeastern State, which will be at Missouri Western on Monday.
Women
Northwest Missouri State seized control with a 17-6 run in the third quarter and pulled away for a 67-55 win over Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.
Courtney Lee led NSU (4-6, 1-5 MIAA) with 19 points. The RiverHawks have lost five straight basketball games since beating Washburn (Kan.) to open MIAA play. Molly Hartnett scored a season-high 24 points for Northwest Missouri State (6-6, 1-5 MIAA), which beat NSU for only the fourth time in 11 meetings between the teams since March 2014.
A buzzer-beating put-back by Mika Scott gave the RiverHawks a 25-24 halftime lead and Ashton Hackler's jumper with 8:28 left in the third quarter extended NSU's advantage to 29-26.
But the Bearcats scored the next eight points and when Ella Moody scored with 1:07 left in the quarter, Northwest Missouri State led 43-35. After Hackler's basket, NSU's next field goal didn't come until :01 remained in the quarter.
Lee's 3-pointer with 5:18 left pulled NSU within 49-44 before Northwest Missouri State scored seven straight points to push its lead to double digits. The Bearcats eventually led by as many as 15 points.
Hackler finished with 12 points for NSU.
