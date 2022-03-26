TAHLEQUAH — Gail Young struck out six and posted NSU’s first no-hitter in just over 15 years as she blanked Pittsburg State 4-0 Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader.
The RiverHawks later rallied in the nightcap to sweep the Gorillas 7-5.
Young (6-5) needed only 91 pitches to get through seven frames without walking a batter. An error in the fifth would prevent the perfect game. Jessica Johnson tossed a five-inning no-no in February 2007 but the last seven-inning job was from Indian Williamson in April 2005.
Reagan Edwards hit her fourth home run of the year to right on a shot that bounced off the glove of a Pitt State outfielder and over the fence for a 2-0 lead.
Jaeden Rosenquist added two more runs in the fifth with a two-out double to right field to extend the NSU lead to four. Her two RBIs was a team high.
Down 5-1 in the fifth of the nightcap, Chloe Bohuslavicky splashed her ninth homer of the year to right-center for three runs.
Rhomie Bradshaw hit a single up the middle to score two runs in the sixth, and Balderrama picked up an insurance run with an RBI single to the right field.
Savannah Evans (4-8) tossed her fifth complete game striking out eight and allowing three earned runs in the win.
NSU is 15-16, 3-3 in MIAA. Pitt State fell to 21-12 and 0-4.
Baseball
NW Missouri 13, NSU 3
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The RiverHawks were limited to five hits, while the Bearcats had 17. Brock Reller was the lone player to have two base knocks against Northwest, and Blaze Brothers hit his fifth homer of the season, plating two in the fifth inning.
Lee Callison (0-2) struck out two but was removed at the start of the fourth. Seven of the Bearcats' 13 runs would come unearned, with the RiverHawks committing three errors.
Northeastern State falls to 17-7, 7-7 and will return to the field Sunday for a 2 p.m. first pitch against the Bearcats.
